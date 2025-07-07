OBITUARY: Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Johnson Sr.

Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson Sr. passed away on June 27, 2025 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as a manager at Lowe’s. Former employee at Southeast Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alvie Lee Johnson and Marion Ophelia Johnson; brother, William Johnson; and sister, Pam Felts.

He is survived by his son, Kenny (Stephanie) Johnson; special love and friend, Suzette Robertson; brothers, Ronnie Johnson, Ricky Johnson; sisters, Linda Tenpenny, Bettey Pendergrast, Judy Sullivan and Cathy Johnson; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family was from 10:00AM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. The chapel service was at 2:00 PM Tuesday following the visitation at Jennings and Ayers with Dwight Smitty officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

