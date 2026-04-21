Kenneth Eugene, Yingst, Jr. age 60 of Murfreesboro died Saturday April 18, 2026. He was a native of Honolulu, HI and was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Eugene Yingst, Sr. and Barbara Hopkins Slade.

Mr. Yingst was a member of New Vision Baptist Church where he was active with the student ministry and The Landing. He was master chess player having taught chess in many schools in Rutherford County, and Cedar Hill Christian School. Mr. Yingst had worked for ADS Security for over 25 years.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lisa Yingst; children, Ashley Renee Joyce and husband Michael, Jordan Tyler Yingst; Grandchildren, Kairi, Naomi, Fiona, Makayla, Justice, Arya, Ronan; sisters, Brenda Centore and husband Dave.

Visitation Saturday May 9st 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at New Vision Baptist. Celebration of life service Saturday May 9th 11:00 AM at New Vision Baptist Church with Phillip Robinson officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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