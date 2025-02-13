OBITUARY: Kenneth Donald Wilde

Kenneth Donald Wilde, of Murfreesboro, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Wilde, mother, Caryl Wilde, and brother, Richard Wilde.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, son, Trent (Cristin), daughter, Lauren Wilde, and granddaughters Addison and Collins.

He loved to travel, and enjoyed many memorable trips with family and friends. Rivers were his passion, and he paddled over 100 rivers across the US, Canada, and Costa Rica. Every season he cheered for his favorite teams, University of Memphis Tigers and Green Bay Packers. He was proud of his military service in the Air Force serving during the Vietnam War.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gentiva Hospice and Rutherford County EMS for their care and support.

There will not be a Celebration of Life, but the family plans to honor Kenneth’s wishes at a later date at a location very special to him.