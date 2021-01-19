Kendra Janel Wrather Thomas, age 46, passed away January 16, 2021 at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Kendra was an employee with General Mills.

Kendra was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Edward Wrather. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Lee Thomas; mother, Robbie Lucille (Ronnie) Walls Gordan; sons, Marcus Daniel Bushey, Kenneth Bradley Bushey; step-daughter, Stephanie Leigh Thomas; sisters, Sonya (Rex) Murphy of Hoover, AL, Teresa (Joel) Rackley of Brookneal, VA; and grandson, Kaden Williams..

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com