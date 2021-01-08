Mr. Kenneth “Ken” Eugene Gruszka, age 74, of Smyrna, TN passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. He was born in Michigan City, IN to the late Peter and Frances Gruszka. Ken proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a self employed bookkeeper. He was an antique car buff. Ken played drums for over 55 years and at times for many country stars before they were discovered.

Ken is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carrol Gruszka; daughter, Yolonda Mann and her wife Donna of Little Rock, AR; son, Thomas Randall Smith of Smyrna; grandson, Jacob Max Talley; best friend, Larry McWhirter; faithful Chihuahua, Bella; and three brothers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

