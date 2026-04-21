Kenneth Earl Cobble, lovingly known as “Pop,” passed away peacefully on April 19, 2026, in Smyrna, TN, at the age of 94.

Ken was born on December 20, 1931, in Yale, OK, to Joseph and Dovie Cobble. He graduated from Yale High School in 1949 before proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force. During his 22 years of service, he rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, retiring in 1971 after a distinguished military career.

On June 15, 1952, Ken married the love of his life, Shirley Rose Shaw. Together they built a life rooted in faith, family, and service that spanned more than seven decades. Throughout his military years, their growing family lived in Rapid City, SD; Tac, Japan; Dover, DE; Biloxi, MS; and Smyrna, TN, where they ultimately planted lasting roots. Ken and Shirley made their home in Smyrna in 1963—a home that remains filled with memories of a life well lived.

Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather who never missed an opportunity to show up for the people he loved. Whether it was a baseball game, dance recital, school play, or family gathering, he was always present—cheering loudly and proudly. He coached Smyrna Youth League baseball and passed along his love of sports to generations, faithfully following Oklahoma State football and Lady Vols basketball.

After retiring from the Air Force, Ken worked as a mechanic at General Electric in Murfreesboro for nearly a decade before fully retiring in 1980. Retirement suited him well, and he embraced it wholeheartedly—spending his time fishing, telling stories (some of them true), woodworking, gardening, traveling, and most of all, supporting his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all their activities.

A man of deep faith, Ken was a longtime member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and served in leadership roles, including president of the local United Methodist Men and district president. He was also a founding member of the Smyrna Senior Activity Center, where he served as president. Ken remained committed to serving others through his involvement with the American Legion, Meals on Wheels, and volunteer work at the VA York Hospital in Murfreesboro. Ken’s legacy is one of unwavering love, faithful service, and a life fully devoted to family. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Shirley Rose Cobble; daughter, Peggy Hasty (Stan); son, Kelvin Cobble (Brenda); and son-in-law, John Barnett. He was a proud and cherished grandfather to 14 grandchildren—Chad Cobble (Aubrey), Chris Barnett (Kelly), Kasey Cobble (Julie), Melanie Ober (Tom), Robert Wilson (Alexis), Josh Cobble, Joe Rollins (Josh), Amanda Rollins, Andy Rollins, Jessica Hasty, Joseph Hasty (Tia), Erica Ellis (Cody), Cody Cobble (Rachel), and Justin Hasty (Ella) — and their families, including 24 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Davis; brother, Dudley Cobble; brother-in-law, Bob Shaw; as well as many nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of dear friends and chosen family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Edith, Beulah, Lilly, Norma Jean, and Virginia; brother, Eldon; and his beloved daughter, Pamela Jean Barnett.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, April 22, 2026 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:00am at Smyrna First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ken’s memory to Smyrna First United Methodist Church’s benevolence ministry or to the Smyrna Senior Activity Center Building Fund.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caring nurses and staff at The Pavilion of Smyrna and Caris Hospice for their compassion and support.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna (615) 459-3254

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

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