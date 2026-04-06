Kelsie Lynn (Didder) Vaughn Scorzo, 31, of Murfreesboro, passed away on March 20, 2026, with her family and friends by her side.

Kelsie lived all 31 years of her life in a way that felt bigger than time itself. She filled her days with adventure, love, and a spark that never dimmed. She never missed a chance for shenanigans and brought joy to everyone around her. Whether she was sharing laughs, planning the next outing, or simply being present with the people she loved, she had a gift for turning ordinary moments into unforgettable ones. Her humor, honesty, and fierce loyalty drew people close and created a circle of friends and family who felt like one big family.

She graduated from MTSU in 2017 with a degree in education. She went on to teach, work at the library, and ultimately joined the family business at Pro Fence. No matter where she was, she made people feel seen, welcomed, and loved.

Kelsie met the love of her life, Richard Scorzo, and he changed her world. They were married on October 30, 2024, beginning a chapter filled with devotion, laughter, and the kind of partnership that made life shine brighter.

Kelsie lived life to the fullest until her final moment. Her personality was larger than life, and she made friends everywhere she went. She was often described as a ray of sunshine. She loved flowers and bright colors, and the family asks that those attending her visitation wear bright colors in her honor.

She will be lovingly treasured by her husband, Richard Scorzo; her parents, Casey and Jennifer Wilson Vaughn; her sister, Makensie (Eli) Conder; her Ma, Faye Vaughn; her PaPa, Joe Wilson; her uncles, Scott Wilson and Tom (Sherri) Vaughn; her aunts, Jill Faulkner and Samantha Vaughn; Kelsie’s Army; and a community that stood beside her every day.

She is reunited with her Nana, Peggy Williams Wilson; her Pa, Jesse Vaughn; and her uncle, Willie Vaughn.

The family wants to thank Dr. Agarwal, Dr. Padmanabhan, Vital Renew, and Alive Hospice for their amazing care for Kelsie.

Though her time here was far too short, Kelsie lived every moment with heart, humor, and courage. Her love, laughter, and fearless spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of Kelsie’s Army and all who knew her. Those who knew and loved her are encouraged to carry forward her spirit of adventure, kindness, and laughter in their everyday lives.

“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.” — Helen Keller

Memorial Gathering will be Wednesday March 25th 3:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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