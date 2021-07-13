Kellena Alley

Kellena Alley “Doros” Mosley, born February 6, 1931, and pasted from this life July 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents, Horace K. Alley and Lena Mae Hammers Alley, by her husband of 62 Years Robert R. Mosley, Sr; children, Andrew Lloyd, Arthur Michael, and Judith Anita.

Mrs. Mosley is survived by three sons, Ray Mosley, Doug Mosley, and Phillip Mosley: one daughter-in-law, Kristina Mosley and numerous grand children and great-grandchildren.

She spent her entire 90 years in service to God and helping others. Never looking for praise, but always looking for the next task. She was co-founder of a prison ministry that lasted over 30 years. She lived her life in service to others for the cause of Christ. She was the perfect example of Christian love and humility.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Officiated by Rev. Nick Fowler of Mill Creek Church of Christ, Nolensville, and a word from the family by Doug Mosley. Graveside service will be 1:00PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Donations may be made to Alive Hospice.

www.woodfinchapel.com


