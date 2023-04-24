OBITUARY: Keith Wayne Bogle

Keith Wayne Bogle, age 59 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.

A native of Rutherford County, he is preceded in death by his father, Logan Bogle, Jr.

Mr. Bogle is survived by his mother, Geneva Bogle; brother, Kevin Bogle and wife Kathy; nephews and niece, Joshua Bogle and wife Callie, Jason Bogle, and Jessica Bogle; and great-niece, Kathryne Bogle.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 24, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Unity Church of Christ Cemetery, 2178 Pigeon Hill Rd., McMinnville, TN 37110. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

