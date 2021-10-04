Keith Sanders

Richard Keith Sanders, age 51, of Murfreesboro, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021.

He was born May 28, 1970, in Jackson, Tennessee, and is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret “Cookie” McAlexander.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Fe Rodriguez; his daughter, Grace Bella; and his son, Elijah. He is also survived by his father, Travis Sanders, and his brothers, Brian Sanders and Wade Sanders.

Keith earned a degree in mass communications from MTSU and had various roles in radio and television in Middle and West Tennessee. Most recently he was a keynote speaker and corporate trainer for companies throughout the country. His last position was held with the state of Tennessee as a Trainer in the Tenncare Administration.

Keith loved his family fiercely, and could not have been a more proud husband and father. He cherished Gracie and Eli and helped mold them into the intelligent, confident, and thoughtful people they are. He lived his life with an energy and charisma that spread to everyone around him, and people were better for knowing him.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, October 4, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The service will be held following the visitation at 7:00 pm. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro. Family is welcome to come to Woodfin at noon for a procession to Evergreen.

www.woodfinchapel.com


