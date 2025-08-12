OBITUARY: Keith Matthew Herndon

Keith Matthew Herndon, 35, of Nashville, TN passed away peacefully on August 8, 2025 surrounded by loved ones and holding his partner’s hand. He was survived by his mother Nicole Herndon and B. James Lowry, partner Syd Miles, brother Michael Herndon, sister-in-law Shelby Herndon, and nephew Dominic Herndon.

Keith was an incredibly kind and strong man with a variety of passions. From playing shows in some of our best DIY and neighborhood venues to being commissioner of his friend’s fantasy football league. Even as captain of his football team at Overton High School his leadership and compassion towards others was always clear. When he pancaked an opponent on the football field, he would be the first to offer them a hand up.

At MTSU he was able to work towards his career in the music industry that he loved. Keith was excited to grow into his musical skills and really find a community in the scene. His band, Glamper, has allowed so much of his talent to be immortalized.

He admired his mother greatly and radiated her best qualities. His brother meant very much to him and they got to share many of their passions. Keith adored his nephew and never missed a chance to be a dragon or run and play.

Keith was not someone who had regrets or an unchecked bucket list. He built a beautiful life with his partner and to everyone’s surprise became a loving cat father. Mornings spent drinking coffee and reading books in their cozy home were plentiful.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Woodmont Christian Church, Saturday August 16th from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Dress code: Come as you are.

Please keep an eye out as we will share plans in the near future for a music night at one of our local venues in Keith’s honor.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation or having a volunteer day in his honor at Second Harvest Food Bank.

