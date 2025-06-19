OBITUARY: Katie Juanita Freeman

Mrs. Katie Juanita Freeman, wife of Dr. Gordon L. “Buddy” Freeman Jr, passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, June 13, 2025, at her residence in Clarksville, Tennessee, surrounded by her family as the sun set. Born on March 7, 1938, she was one of twelve children raised in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. Mrs. Freeman was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She attended Hay Long High School, where she excelled in three-on-three girls basketball until her junior year. She subsequently graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1956. Mrs. Freeman was employed as a secretary and acquired skills that she utilized throughout her career, culminating in her role as a Senior Support Specialist in Multimedia Communications at Northern Telecom/Nortel/Nortel Networks until her retirement. Juanita maintained an active lifestyle, playing softball into her 60s and tennis into her 70s, with notable achievement including competing in a senior doubles national championship in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2011.

She held deep love for Buddy, her family, and most profoundly, her faith in Jesus Christ. Mrs. Freeman enjoyed outdoor activities, tending to her beautiful flowers—welcoming butterflies and bees to their garden. She was an animal lover, especially caring for their dog, Able, along with other animals. Her gracious hospitality was evident in the delicious meals she prepared for family holidays and gatherings. After serving desserts and coffee during these occasions, she could be found enjoying fellowship.

Mrs. Freeman and her husband were dedicated to their church, as well as supporting school and sporting events for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She delighted in time spent with family; it was her greatest joy. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, loving laughter, adoring compliments and words of admiration. They will be cherished forever by those whom she loved so dearly.

Mr. and Mrs. Freeman enjoyed participating in events at Middle Tennessee State University, where Buddy served as a professor for 38 years, as well as engaging with their church community where they attended for twenty years. They resided in Murfreesboro for decades before relocating to Clarksville to be closer to their family.

Mrs. Freeman was preceded in death by her parents, the late Thomas Sydney and Eunice Murphy Logue Norman; her brothers Howard, Leroy (Blackie), Billy, and Jerry Norman; her sisters Jewell Grooms, Ann Tarpley, Sharon Sain, Nadine Brogan, Wanda Fly; and her son, Thomas Gerald “Jerry” Morris.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 36 years, Dr. Gordon L. “Buddy” Freeman; her daughters, Andrea Kay and Tina David; grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Kasper, Rachael (Aaron) Parker, Katie (Chris) Childs, Jenny (Mario) Garzmann, Chyanne David, and Dillon David; great-grandchildren, Avery, Ansleigh, Arden, Anthony, Sadie, Henry, Blaze, Charlie, Clay, Sophie, Nora, Luca, Leo, and Jewell; and sisters, Sara Dale and Faye Woods.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Freeman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Roselawn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will serve as pallbearers. Friends are cordially invited to visitation also on Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 9:30 am till the service begins at 11:30 am. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

