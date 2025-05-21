OBITUARY: Kathy June Miller

Kathy June Miller, age 77, passed away Friday, May 16, 2025. She was born in Nashville, TN, to the late Luther and Kathleen Rothwell.

She was a loving wife, mother, Gram, sister and daughter. Kathy was a remarkable teacher and lover of learning, as well as being a caretaker and gardener. She never met a stranger, as she loved to share her love for her family.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Jerry Miller, with whom she would have shared their 54th wedding anniversary on May 27, 2025. She is also survived by her children; Karen Atnip and her husband Jason Atnip. Her grandchildren, Savannah Miller-Atnip, Eleonore Atnip, Karleigh Atnip and Amelia Atnip; brother Danny Rothwell and his wife Deana Rothwell.