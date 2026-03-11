OBITUARY: Kathy Jeanette Vincion Givens

Kathy Jeanette Vincion Givens, of Keller, Texas, passed away on March 7, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 66. Born on August 13, 1959, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to Gilbert Vincion and Esther Hackney Vincion, attended Oakland High School and later worked as a Unit Secretary for Middle Tennessee Medical Center, a Teacher at Sonshine School, North Blvd Church of Christ and a Teacher’s Aide at Homer Pittard Campus School and then at Keller ISD.

Kathy married Ross Eugene Givens on January 23, 1981, and together they had two children.

Kathy is survived by her spouse Ross Givens, children Rachael Anne Givens Dott of Prosper, Texas and Benjamin Ross (Tiffany) Givens of Haslet, Texas, grandchildren, Amelia Rae Dott, Eleanor Gene Dott, Robin Santiago Givens and Autumn Iliana Givens.

Kathy was preceded in death by her grandparents; Albert and Ethel Vincion and Van and Pearl Hackney, parents; Lawrence Gilbert and Esther Lorene Vincion, sister, Debora Vincion Sittloh, and brother Gilbert Patrick Vincion.

A chapel service will be held for Kathy at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422, with Jimmy Carver officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 P.M. at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, Tennessee. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

