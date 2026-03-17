In loving memory, we announce the passing of Kathy Evon Spurlock, a cherished soul, on March 11, 2026, at the age of 61. Born on April 5, 1964, in Warren County, Kentucky, Kathy was a beacon of love and warmth to all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Kathy was the beloved daughter of the late Mary Frances (Higgason) Horschman and was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Clarence Eugene Spurlock; brother, Kevin Lee Higgason; and her grandparents, Richard Allen Higgason and Eula Belle Ausbrooks Higgason. Though our hearts are heavy with her departure, her spirit lives on in the memories she created and the lives she touched.

Kathy’s life was a testament to the power of love and family. She is survived by her loving partner, Kenneth Adams, who stood by her side through life’s journey. Her stepfather, James Horschman of Rockfield, KY, also remains to cherish her memory. Kathy was a devoted mother to Jennifer (Bobby) Norvell of Pleasant View, TN, who carry forward her legacy of kindness and compassion. Her brothers, James “Jimmy” (Shawna) Higgason of Hermitage, TN, and John Robertson of Bowling Green, KY, will forever remember her as a guiding light in their lives.

A proud grandmother, Kathy adored her grandchildren: Thomas Wayne Norvell, Haleigh Evon Norvell, Carter James Norvell, and Lucas Richard Norvell. Each one was a source of immense joy, and she delighted in watching them grow, offering them her wisdom and unconditional love. Her nieces, Crystal Barraza, Holley Trowbridge, Danielle Clark, and Cierra Higgason, will continue to honor her memory, holding dear the lessons and love she shared with them.

Kathy’s life was defined by her boundless love for her family. She was a woman of unwavering kindness, whose gentle spirit and warm smile could light up any room. Her capacity for love and her ability to make everyone feel special and cherished will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, no services are scheduled at this time. However, a celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at a later date, where stories will be shared, and the joy she brought into this world will be remembered with love.

In this time of sorrow, we find comfort in knowing that Kathy’s legacy will continue through those whose lives she touched. She was a remarkable woman, and her memory will forever remain in our hearts.

Kathy Evon Spurlock’s life was a gift to us all, and she will be forever cherished and remembered by her family and friends.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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