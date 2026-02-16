OBITUARY: Kathy Eloise Morton

Kathy Eloise Morton, age 73, passed away on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Rutherford County and retired from Central Middle School where she worked in food service. Kathy was a member of Anchor Independent Church.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Morton; father, William Robert Averitte; brother, Fred Averitte.

She is survived by her mother, Eloise Crockett Averitte; son, Jimmy Kirk (Leigh) Morton; daughters, Kimberly Morton and Kristal (Tim) Rowlett; brother, Ronnie Averitte; sister, Linda (Donny) Phillips; six grandchildren and eleven great-granchildren.

The visitation for Kathy will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by the chapel service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday February 18, 2026 at Jennings & Ayers. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

