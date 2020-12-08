Katherine “Kathy” M. Cunliffe, age 70, of Smyrna, TN, was born on December 8, 1949 and went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. She was born in Auburn, NY and spent the latter part of her life between Smyrna, TN and Mission, TX. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Arleatha Allen of Auburn, NY.

Mrs. Cunliffe is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Fred Cunliffe Sr, her children; Fred Cunliffe Jr of Gainesville, VA, Tammy (Mike) Wojtkowski of Wake Forest, NC and Michelle Cunliffe of San Antonio, TX; her sister and best friend, Diane Cunliffe of Smyrna, TN; nine grandchildren and her beloved dog Muffin (Babe).

She enjoyed quilting, working with stained glass, dancing, gardening, and spending time with loved ones. She was an active member of El Valle Del Sol in Mission, TX and helped with bookkeeping. She was a member of the activity counsel where she loved to prepare and serve delicious food.

Kathy was a loving, kindhearted, patient, selfless and compassionate woman who was a shining light in the lives of people who knew her. She is the love of her husband’s life and truly one of a kind. Kathy will always be remembered for the gifts that she hand made with love and the hearts that she touched everywhere. She will be deeply missed.

Memorial services will be held Saturday August 14, 2021 at Emerson Park in Auburn, NY. Details will be provided at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Cunliffe family at www.woodfinchapel.com.