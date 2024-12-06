OBITUARY: Kathryn Wright

Kathryn Wright, 40, passed away on December 3, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.

A resident of Murfreesboro, she was born on May 11, 1984, in Lebanon, Tennessee, to Jeffrey and Deborah Terrell. Kathryn was later adopted by Diana D. Stacey and Douglas S. Wright.

She is survived by her loving parents, Diana D. Stacey and Douglas S. Wright, and her nine siblings: Rachel Wright, Sarah Stacey, Montana Wright, Sonora Wright, Rowan Wright, Charleton (Tessa) Goodwin, Justin (Kimberly) Whitefield, Jason Whitefield, and Jordan Terrell. Kathryn cherished her nieces and nephews; Phoenix Pavelsky, Maddox Pavelsky, Layla Goodwin, Avelyn Goodwin, William Whitefield, Milan Whitefield, and Alex Whitefield. She is also survived by her grandmother, Frances S. Dickie, stepfather Jeffrey A. Stacey, her uncles Daryl Davis, Don Davis, and Dennis (Christina) Reguli, and her aunt Deborah (Jeff) Terrell.

She was preceded in passing by her grandparents Iona D. Senecal in 2018, Bill Davis in 2007, and Jim Slaughter in 2002.

A passionate supporter of Vanderbilt University, Kathryn shared her love for the school with her mother and nephew Maddox. She also enjoyed sharing her enthusiasm for all things Harry Potter with her nephews, Phoenix and Maddox.

Her family is heartbroken, but they know in passing that she has joined many beloved family and friends who have gone before her. Join us in celebrating the joy she brought into our lives and the lasting impact she made on each of us.

Pastor Randy Cook will conduct a celebration of Kathryn’s life on a date and time to be determined at Crossroads Community Church, 300 N Maple St., Lebanon, TN 37087 https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Turner Syndrome Foundation: https://givebutter.com/gtFZVj/memorial-tributes/rachelwright4

