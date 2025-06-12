OBITUARY: Kathryn “Katy” Gish

Kathryn “Katy” Anne Gish, age 39 of La Vergne passed away after a courageous battle on Tuesday June 10, 2025. She was born at Southern Hills Hospital in Nashville and lived most of her life in La Vergne.

Katy was a member of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ and had worked many jobs starting at age 16. She had worked for T-Mobile and had an associate degree in early childhood education. Katy was a devoted wife, mother, and daughter.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Terry Wayne Gish; daughters, Ryleigh Gish, Raegan Gish, Rhiannon Gish; parents, Joe David Anderson, Jr. and Stephanie McDaniel Anderson; brother, Joshua Hunter Anderson; sister-in-law, Christie McAdams; nephew Gage McAdams; niece, Alicia Davis, and host of other close family and friends that held a special place in her heart.

Katy was preceded in death by grandparents, Joe David Anderson, Sr. and JoAnn Anderson, Jerry B. McDaniel and Salura Kate McDaniel.

A celebration of life service will be held at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ at a later date. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com