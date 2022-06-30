Mrs. Kathryn “Kathy” Minger, age 65, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 27, 2022.

She was born in Shelbyville, TN to the late Frederick H. and Emma Marguerite Bowland Minger.

Mrs. Minger attended MTSU and Memphis State. She was a fan of Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald. She had the opportunity to meet both of them on several occasions.

Mrs. Minger is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jeff Butler; siblings, Melanie Steinberg, Rick Minger, twin sister Kris Lowrance, and Mark Minger; step-children, Callie Davis and Megan Butler; best friend, Pam Coley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

