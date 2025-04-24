OBITUARY: Kathryn Garrison

Kathryn Ann Polk Garrison, age 95, passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025. Kay was born in Prentiss, MS on December 30, 1929. She was preceded in death by both parents, Brooks and Irene Dale Polk; grandparents, R.E. and Lilly Moore Dale, and Bud and Molly Baker Polk; beloved husband, Dr. R. James Garrison, Sr; sisters, Jacqueline Polk and Jerry Beth Delaney, and a brother, Douglas Dale Polk.

Survivors include her children, R, James Garrison, Jr, Karen Goff Thomas, David Britt Garrison (Yiping); grandchildren, Kimberly Goff Barlow (Jason), Robert M. Goff, Jr. (Laura), Thomas James Garrison, William David Garrison; great grandson, Matthew Preston Barlow; a brother, Brooks H. Polk, Jr; a sister, Pansy Donna Griffith; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Kay received her B.S. Degree in Industrial Management and Nutrition from the University of Southern Mississippi and completed her internship in dietetics at Vanderbilt University Hospital. She worked as a Registered Dietitian at Baptist Hospital Nashville, TN and Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

She was very actively involved in her community with various roles as President of Campus School PTA, member of the Women’s Club, Central High Band President, President of the Stones River Medical Alliance, member of Charity Circle, and most prominently, General Manager of the Middle Tennessee Choral Society and Orpheus Vocal Competition.

Kay was very active in her church, First Baptist Church on East Main St. where she served as Deacon, member of the choir, taught multiple Sunday School classes throughout the years, worked in VBS, and served on multiple committees.

She had the gift of working with people and creating an environment of love and trust. She was a gracious host and loved to serve, entertain, and make you feel welcome.

She loved her husband Jimmy and was married for 66 years. They loved their grandchildren and would take them on a trip each year to make “memories.” She also loved her bigger family and friends and was blessed to have family and friends that loved the Lord. She especially loved her Joy Sunday School Class and her “girls” and thanks them for blessing her with their friendship.

All she ever wanted was the best for her family and wanted them to remember that they were special to her and Jimmy, but also important to the Lord. She hopes when she gets to Heaven, the Lord will give her a new voice so she can sing praises again.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 26, 2025, at First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro from 1:30pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:30pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel and an online guestbook is available for the Garrison family at www.woodfinchapel.com.