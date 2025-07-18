OBITUARY: Kathryn B. ‘Kathy’ Richardson

Kathryn B. “Kathy” Richardson, age 78, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Kathryn was born in Greeneville, Tennessee.

A gathering of family and friends for Kathryn will be held Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. A service to celebrate will occur on Tuesday, July 22, 202,5, at 3:00 PM, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

The complete obituary will be posted when available.

