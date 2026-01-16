OBITUARY: Kathleen Marie Stephenson

Kathleen Marie Stephenson (Loeffelholz) was born November 26, 1939, to Margaret (Miller) & Peter Loeffelholz. She attended Pleasant High School, where she was a majorette and took part in the choir. She attended beauty school after high school and lived in Kearney, NE, for several years, where she met Marvin Dean Stephenson. They married in 1960 while he was on leave from the Navy and moved to California during their honeymoon.

They moved back to Nebraska in 1963. Kathleen raised two children, Monte and Gina, while she worked as a teaching assistant and sales clerk.

She was a member of Ogallala BPOE Does, where she also served as President.

Kathy had a heart of gold. She always had a smile for those she came in contact with and enjoyed helping others. She loved Christmas and used to bake and make candy. She would make plates and deliver them to friends, colleagues, and neighbors. She did everything with love and kindness in mind.

She retired from Durango, CO Walmart after nearly 23 years, where her customers and co-workers enjoyed her positive personality, no matter what she was going through in her personal life.

In 2019 she moved to live with her daughter Gina in Kentucky.

Those who knew her will never forget her smile, kindness, and love for others. She passed on January 1, 2026, at the home of her daughter Gina. Kathleen (Kathy) will be missed by her children, grandson, great grandchildren, family, and friends.

Per Kathy’s wishes she will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Simple Cremation & Funeral Services, 423 Smyrna Square, Suite C, Smyrna, TN 37167. Donations will be used for expenses with the remainder given in her memory to St Jude Children Hospital.