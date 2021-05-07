Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McNally, age 74, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, May 7, 2021. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Loretta Golden Rueff.

A Funeral Mass will be Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Rev. Phillip A. Halladay will officiate. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery in Nashville, TN.

She is survived by her loving husband, Peter Joseph McNally; sons, Chris Davis and his wife Barbara of Chillicothe, Ohio and Andy Davis and his wife Denise of Murfreesboro, TN; granddaughter, Shelby Davis of Flower Mound, Texas; siblings, Joan Davis and her husband John of Lexington, KY, Patricia Reynolds and her husband Eddie of Smyrna, David Rueff and his wife Melane of Nashville, Judy Willems and her husband Doug of Campbellsville, Kentucky, Karen Nolan and her husband Tom of Smyrna, and Donna Hogan and her husband Patrick of Murfreesboro; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. McNally was a proud original member of St. Luke Catholic Church. She was a retired Loan Processor in Banking. Her passion was spending time making all kinds of handmade jewelry. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. McNally can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be Monday, May 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church.

www.woodfinchapel.com