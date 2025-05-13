OBITUARY: Kathilu Rader Mote

Kathilu Rader Mote, age 65 of Rockvale, TN, passed away Sunday, May 11, 2025. Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Roy Douglas Rader and Dorothy Beatrice Sherrill Rader. Kathilu was also preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Giluiani.

Kathilu is survived by her husband, Mitchell Glenn Mote; daughters, Catherine Deist and her husband Matthew of Cowan, TN, Emily Mote of Manchester, TN, and Abigail Martin and her husband Kevin of Shelbyville, TN; granddaughter, Waverly Diest of Cowan, TN and a grandson, Waylan Martin of Shelbyville, TN; brothers, Herby Rader and his wife Pam of LaVergne, TN, and Larry Rader and his wife Karen of Springfield, TN; sisters, Leanne Snyder and her husband Aaron of Trenton, TN, and Claudia Paul of Thompson’s Station, TN; and a brother-in-law, Mark Giluiani of Maryville, TN.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Blackman United Methodist Church with Pastor Lory Catlett officiating. A visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM before the Celebration of Life service.Kathilu was a member of Blackman United Methodist Church. She received her BS degree from MTSU, and taught school for 32 years at Christiana Elementary.

An online guestbook for the Mote family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.