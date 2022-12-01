OBITUARY: Katherine Moser Flowers

Katherine Moser Flowers, age 81, passed away on November 23, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Katherine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She was born February 16, 1941, in Davidson County to Edgar Vernon Moser and Ophelia Lucille Jordan Moser and was one of five children.

She married Bobby Eugene Flowers on December 2, 1961. They had two children.

Throughout her career, Katherine was a graphic designer and computer typesetter. Later, she managed her own business, A Better Image, and sold Mary Kay products for many years. She was a devoted member of East Main Church of Christ and attended every service she could while she was physically able.

Katherine enjoyed tending to her garden and beautiful flower beds. She loved spending time outdoors, and most days you could find her relaxing on the back deck with a crossword puzzle or enjoying the company of a dear friend or neighbor.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bobby Eugene Flowers, her son, Keith Allen Flowers, her daughter-in-law, Kimberly H. Flowers, her brother, Edgar Vernon Moser, Jr., and her parents, Edgar Vernon Moser, Sr. and Ophelia Lucille Moser.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly A. Flowers, Murfreesboro, TN, brothers, Donald Edward Moser, Murfreesboro, TN, William Ray (Terry) Moser, Hopkinton, MA, and Jimmy Lee Moser, Mt. Juliet, TN; and her two grandchildren, Kylie Renae Flowers (Korbin Kritch) and Kelsey Dakota Flowers, both of Murfreesboro, TN, and many extended family members.

A Memorial service for Katherine will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 3, 2022 at East Main Church of Christ. Visitation with the family will be 12:00-2:00 PM, prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

