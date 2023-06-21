OBITUARY: Katherine Marie Vaughn

Katherine Marie Vaughn, age 98 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Bud” Clifton Vaughn, Sr., and son Charles “Buddy” Clifton Vaughn, Jr. and parents, Sam Jones Overall, and Dossie Pearl Smotherman Overall.

She was a charter member of Third Baptist Church and had worked for Sullivan Department Store, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother. Her hobbies included cooking for her family, gardening and sharing those flowers with friends, playing games and working puzzles with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Vaughn is survived by her children, Kay Mitchell and husband Bud, Cheryl Warren and husband Dale, Joy Howard and husband Pat; grandchildren, Cliff Vaughn and wife Karen, Mandy Pinion, and husband Chip, Matt Vaughn, Katie Arthur and husband Jacob, Andy Mitchell and wife Lisa, Alison Mitchell; Joel Alderson, Tammy Warren, Byron Warren and wife Daisy, Jason Howard and wife Candy, Ashton Howard and Schenley; great-grandchildren, Kylie Vaughn, Cassidy Vaughn, Paige Martin, Tryson Pinion, Addie Grace Arthur, Mia Kate Arthur, Aubrey Arthur, Drew Mitchell and wife Amanda, Clay Mitchell and wife McKenzie, Lincoln Warrick, Makenzie Alderson, Faith Warren, Jack and Sam Howard; great-great-grandchildren; Owen Mitchell, Nora Jane Mitchell; daughter in law; Karen Vaughn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stones River Manor.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rev. Dean Sisk will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

