OBITUARY: Katherine Darlene Lester

Katherine Darlene Lester, age 63, passed away on Monday, November 25th, 2024 from an extended illness.

Born December 2, 1960 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Morgan Lester and Annie Marie Garrett Lester.

Darlene is preceded in death by her brothers James William Lester, Robert Gordon Lester, Jimmy Donald Lester, and Michael Eugene Lester and sisters Judy Faye Lester Manning, lice Marie Lester Ashford.

She is survived by 7 brothers; Kenneth (Shirley) Lester, Barry (Madelyn) Lester, Roger (Linda) Lester, Richard (Ann) Lester, Felix (Kathy) Lester, Gary (Peggy) Lester, and Steve Lester. She is also survived by well over 100 nieces and nephews. Graveside memorial services will be at a later date.

Darlene didn’t have any children but was a sister, aunt, mother, and grandmother to a lot of people. The children called her MeMe.

Darlene had a heart as big as this world, she loved everyone. She was also a caregiver to many. She cared for out oldest sister, Judy and our niece, Mary Alice Arthur. She always put others before herself. She always had compassion for others as well. This is what made Darlene special.

https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email