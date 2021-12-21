Katherine Ann Leyhew Young passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was a member of the Florence Baptist Church.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Ruel and Bertha Leyhew, brother, Jimmy Hughes, and sister, Gracie Brandon. She is survived by her husband Herman Lloyd “Buddy” Young, sons, Jimmy McCrary and Kenny (Josh) Young, brother, Franklin Hughes, sisters, Joyce Eubanks and Betty Sanford, granddaughters, Miranda Hickerson, Morgan McCrary, Marissa McCrary, Reagan McCrary, and Rayne McCrary and great-grandchildren, Parker, Everleigh and Karli.

A Chapel service for Kathy will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Trey Gamble officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.