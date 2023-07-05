OBITUARY: Katherine Ann Smith

Katherine Ann Smith, age 66 of Murfreesboro died Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was born in Chicago, IL and a longtime resident of Murfreesboro. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob Newton and Clara Mae Frazier Newton; siblings, Marilyn Sue Newton, and Samuel Lee Newton; father of her children, William Michael Smith.

She was of the Catholic Faith and was as devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Ms. Smith is survived by her daughters, Robin Avery and husband Michael, Bridget Sanborn and husband Justin, Sandra Pebbles Rosenbaum and husband Alan; 7 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Siblings; Faye Stefater and husband John, Robert Curtsinger and wife Donna, Ellen Stem and husband Robert, William Newton and Donald Newton.

Visitation will be 11:00AM until Funeral service at 2:00PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

More Obituaries