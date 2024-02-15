OBITUARY: Katharyn Diane Michel

Katharyn Diane Michel, age 78, passed away on February 14, 2024 at Azeala Court Assisted Living.

She was born in Jackson, MS and lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Diane attended St Rose of Lima Catholic Church and retired from Whirlpool. Diane was known for her outgoing nature and funny wit. She never met a stranger and was everyone’s Mom!

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Louis N. and Katharyn Joyner Michel; and great-grandson, Noah Causey.

She is survived by daughters, Rhonda (Kevin) Causey, Kathy (Delane) Miller; sister, Carolyn Siegfried; grandchildren, Joshua (Laura) Causey, Nick (Whitney) Causey, Trent (Anna) Miller, Aaron (Hannah) Miller; and great-grandchildren, Everly, Finley, Cooper, Baby Boy Causey, Julianna, Abagail, and Drake Miller.

Visitation will be 12:00 until time of memorial service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ben Phillips officiating.

The family wants to thank Azalea Court nurses and caregivers and Gentiva nurses and aides who tended to Mom so lovingly in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Rutherford County Humane Association.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

