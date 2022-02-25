Mr. Karl Andrew “Andy” Koeneman, passed away on February 22, 2022 at his residence at the age of 50.

He was born in Elmhurst, IL, and has lived in Rutherford County for the past four years.

Andy graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree. He worked for Pinnacle Financial Partners in Franklin, TN.

Andy was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Koeneman.

He is survived by his parents, Karl N. Koeneman and Judith Jones Koeneman; wife, Carmela DiBona Koeneman; and step-son, Sam Montalbano.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

A celebration of life will be at a later date in Illinois.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at https://www.jenningsandayers.com

