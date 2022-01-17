Karen Denise Michael, age 55 of Murfreesboro died Friday, January 14, 2022.

She was a native of Denison, TX, and had worked at General Mills in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her children, Blake Erick Wells and wife Madisen, and Catherine Ann Estelle Elkin and husband Jessie; parents, James and Rita Anderson; brother, Deron Wray Anderson and wife Becky.

Graveside service will be 3:00 PM Tuesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.