Karen Kay Whitt

Karen Kay Whitt, age 62, passed away September 12, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was born in Lincoln Park, Michigan, and a resident of Rutherford County.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Jewel Slusher and Dolores Miller Slusher. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Paul Whitt; children, Rebekah Whitt of Ohio, Paul Whitt of Ohio, and Matthew Whitt of Alabama; and siblings, Darlene Slusher, Cindy Slusher Thomas, and Faith Hines all of Alabama.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 16, 2021 with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422


