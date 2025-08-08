OBITUARY: Karen Herring

Karen Sue Herring, age 61, passed away Tuesday, August 5, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Franklin Ratcliff, Sr.; daughter, Amanda Herring; and brother, Franklin Ratcliff, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Radtke (Angela) and Jason Herring; grandchildren, Noah Hamblin, Ava Radtke, Madison Herring, and Mila Herring; aunt, Betty McClain; and several close friends.

Karen enjoyed gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 10, 2025 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna from 1:00-3:00 PM. Graveside service will follow at Mapleview Cemetery at 3:15 PM.