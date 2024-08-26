OBITUARY: Karen (Falk) Stehno

Mrs. Karen (Falk) Stehno, 81 years of age, passed away from this earth on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was born on May 24, 1943 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Russell and Alma Falk.

Karen married her husband, Charles (Chuck) Stehno in 1961 and together they have four children. She worked many years in medical administrative support.

A crafter at heart, Karen enjoyed hand stitching, sewing, and a variety of needlework projects. Over the years she had lived in Omaha, Nebraska; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Smyrna, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, her son Timothy (Tim) Stehno of Smyrna, Tennessee, and her parents Russell and Alma Falk.

Karen is survived by her children, Connie (Michael) Stacy of Rockvale, Tennessee; Michael (Lori) Stehno of Hendersonville, Tennessee; Elisa Merritt of Smyrna, Tennessee; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Larry (Delna) Falk of Tucson Arizona; Donna (Nathan) Morgan Falk of Tucson, Arizona; Shirley (Michael) Dunbar of Tucson, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date with the interment of her ashes in the Ascension Feature Niche’ at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local charity in her memory.

