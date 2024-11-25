OBITUARY: Karen Denise Fann

Karen Denise Fann, a cherished mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2024, in Brush Creek, Tennessee, at the age of 56. Born on January 8, 1968, in Nashville, Tennessee, Karen was a beacon of love and kindness in the lives of all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, William and Ruby Fann Jr., and her brothers, James A. Fann and Doug Fann. Their absence has left a profound mark on her family, and she will be deeply missed by those who survive her.

Karen is survived by her devoted sisters, Lanie Warrick (James), Diane Fann, and Debbie Bowden (Floyd), and her caring brothers, Ronnie Fann (Flora) and Kenny Fann (Tammy). Her legacy continues through her loving children: sons John Weston (Katie) and Joey Weston (Jill), and daughter Hannah Garcia-Romo (Andy) as well as bonus children Ashlyn Hickman and Charles and Erica Weston.

Karen was also a proud grandmother to 15 grandchildren: Shady Weston (Preston), Trece, Jaxon, Skarlet, Chloe, Lily, Joey Jr., Wyett, Walker, Waylon, Alba, Layla, Shiya, Eli, and Isaiah, and a joyful great-grandmother to Hindrix. Throughout her life, family was Karen’s center. She poured her heart into nurturing her loved ones and creating a warm, welcoming home filled with laughter and love.

Her strong bonds with her family were evident in her every action, and she will be remembered for her unwavering support and encouragement. Karen had a diverse work history, including factory work and a significant tenure at Cracker Barrel, where she built lasting connections with her coworkers and customers alike. Her dedication and work ethic were a testament to her character.

Though she faced life’s challenges with grace, Karen found joy in the simple pleasures. Her hobbies and interests centered around her family, and she took great pride in being an integral part of their lives. Karen Denise Fann will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched. Her spirit and love will continue to inspire and guide her family, reminding them of the importance of connection, compassion, and unconditional love.

As they navigate life without her physical presence, they carry forward her legacy of kindness and devotion. Rest in peace, dear Karen; you will be missed beyond measure.