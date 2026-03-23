Karen Ann (Kindle) Frey passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida at the age of 63. She was born on March 21, 1962, in Lima, Ohio to the late Richard and Eileen (Schroeder) Kindle. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 46 years, C. Steve Frey of New Smyrna Beach, FL. Karen and Steve were a forever-young couple and lived their lives as close companions.

Karen was a beloved wife to Steve and together they built a life with family that brought her immense joy and pride. She was the cherished mother of four children: Michael Frey of Murfreesboro, TN, Stacy (Matt) Klimkowski of Murfreesboro, TN, Derrick Frey of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Brandon Frey of Myrtle Beach, SC. She also has 3 wonderful grandchildren: Roman, Noah, and Lily of Murfreesboro, TN. Her family was the center of her world, and she found great joy in spending time with them.

She is also survived by her brothers Keith (Olga) Kindle of Defiance OH, Ken (Pamela) Kindle of Clarksville, TN, Karl Kindle of Red Boiling Springs, TN, and Kyle (Dena) Kindle of Ottawa, OH and a sister Kathleen (Henry) Weiss of Glandorf, OH. She is preceded in death by her father Richard, her mother Eileen, brother Kevin, and sisters-in-law Victoria Kindle and Lisa Kindle.

Karen lived a life filled with love, creativity, and devotion to her family, faith, and friends.

Karen’s passion for nurturing others extended beyond her family. She dedicated much of her life to working with children as a Montessori teacher and in the fine arts. Her work reflected her deep care for others and her belief in fostering creativity, joy, and growth in young minds. Karen’s love for art, music, gardening, and the beach life further showcased her creative spirit and appreciation for beauty in all forms.

A woman of faith, Karen loved Jesus deeply and carried that love into every aspect of her life. Her kindness and compassion were evident to all who knew her. She will be remembered for the way she cared for others and the warmth she brought into their lives.

In addition to her professional accomplishments and personal passions, Karen’s legacy is one of love — love for her family, friends, faith, and the world around her. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at New Creation Lutheran Church at 8127 E Main St. in Ottawa, Ohio. An informal visitation will begin at 5 pm, with a service to follow beginning at 6:30 pm. An additional Open House to celebrate Karen’s life will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 01:00 PM at the Sugar Camp 7 guesthouse located west of Glandorf at 14186 Rd I in Ottawa, Ohio. The family invites anyone who knew Karen to join them in sharing memories and celebrate her life. Additional information will be posted via social media.

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This obituary was published by Love Funeral Home – Ottawa (Main Office).

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