OBITUARY: Justin Rush

Justin Robert Rush, age 39, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2024. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Norman Fox.
He is survived by his father, Bob Rush (Marina); mother, Lori Fox; brothers, Jason Rush (Beki), Dylan Rush, Aidan Rush, and Nicholas Paul; sister, Alyssa Paul; grandparents, Glenice Fox, Monika Florian, and Lloyd Florian; nephew, Stephen Rush; love of his life, Jennifer Newman; and his beloved kitten, Ophelia Rose.
Justin was a chef and restaurant manager for several years. He enjoyed cooking, music, trips to the beach, and spending time with his kitten family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.
