Justin Blake Manning, age 38, passed away January 5, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.

He was born in Greenville, MS in Kings Daughters Hospital and a resident of Rutherford County, Tennessee.

He was owner of SignMasters in Murfreesboro and of the Christian faith.

Blake is survived by his father, Myron (Karen) Kendall Manning and mother, Stacy Ellard; fiancé, Christen Bissinger; step-sons, Austin Bissinger, Bentley Bissinger, daughters, Kendall Ann Manning, Lilliann Elizabeth Manning; step-daughter, Brianna Freemon; brother, Maddux Kyle Manning; and sisters, Miranda Deann Manning and Emily Miller Manning.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.