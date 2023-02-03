OBITUARY: June Faye Scott

Mrs. June Faye Scott, age 83, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

She was born in Readyville, TN to the late Raymond and Mamie Bowman Adams.

Mrs. Scott was a 1958 graduate of Kittrell High School where she played basketball. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church. Mrs. Scott enjoyed all kinds of crafts including sewing and knitting.

Mrs. Scott is survived by her children, Vivian Walters and her husband Wayne, Rhonda Underwood and her husband Tommy, Paul Scott and his wife Shannon, and James Scott; grandchildren, Gary Walters and his wife Michelle, Aiyana Gibson and her husband Josh, Brandi Underwood, Scotty Underwood, Carissa Scott, Jessica Scott, and Allissa Scott; great-grandchildren, Sarah Walters, Silvia Gibson, Destinie Underwood, Amethyst Underwood, Kaitlyn Underwood, Crimson Underwood, Aidyn Scott, Kyeson Bell, Bentley McCullough, and Sage Griffaw with Peyton Gibson and Elaine Griffaw on the way; siblings, Pearl James, Joyce Jones and her husband George, Roy Adams and his wife Glenda, and David Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Dorris Scott; sister, Lillie Quarles; and grandson, TJ Underwood.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

