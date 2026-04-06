June Carol Browne Chew, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2026. A native of New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late George Browne and Helen Halm Browne. Mrs. Chew was also preceded in death by her husband, George William Chew, Sr.

Mrs. Chew is survived by her sons, Brian Chew and his wife Anita of Murfreesboro, TN, and George W. Chew, Jr. of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Karen Chew of Nashville, TN; brother, George Browne of Bayville, NJ; sisters, Helen Anne Penn of Beachwood, NJ, Sharon Good of Bayville, NJ, and Mary Ellen Russo of Marco Island, FL; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 30, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery following the visitation.

Mrs. Chew was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a retired office manager with Jones Realty.

An online guestbook for the Chew family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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