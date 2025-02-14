OBITUARY: Jumoke Ruth Otuno Lmft Ph.D

Obituary for

JUMOKE RUTH OTUNO, LMFT, Ph.D

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Jumoke Ruth Otuno, who departed this life peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2025. Dr. Jumoke Ruth Otuno was a beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend whose warmth and compassion touched the lives of all who knew her.

Born on June 18, 1968, in Ibadan Oyo state, Nigeria, Jumoke grew up in Ibadan, where she cultivated a deep love for her family and community and an unwavering passion for helping others. She pursued her education at Oba Akinyele Secondary School in Ibadan and went on to attend the University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri Borno State, Nigeria, where she graduated with honors in Pure and Applied Chemistry. After over a decade of working for companies like ChemCentral, Genetech, and Human Genome Sciences as an Analytical, Quality Control, and Pharmaceutical Research Chemist, Dr. Otuno went back to school to obtain her Doctorate in Counseling Psychology specializing in Clinical Counseling with an emphasis on Marriage and Family.

Dr. Otuno’s professional journey led her to a fulfilling career not just as a Pharmaceutical Research Chemist but also as a Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT), where she worked tirelessly for over two decades building her own practice of helping individuals and families attain a healthy family life and, in the process, earning the respect and admiration of her clients and colleagues. Her commitment to her work reflected her strong calling, values, and desire to leave a lasting legacy.

Dr. Otuno’s career was more than a career, it was also a calling. As an extension of her professional life, Dr. Otuno started the Hope Alive Project, designed to help empower and train women to acquire vocational skills for economic and social empowerment. Through the Hope Project, Dr. Otuno has impacted the lives of many women in the Ijebu Mushin and Oyo communities in Ogun and Oyo States in Nigeria. Dr. Otuno and her husband founded Christian Leadership International Ministry as a church support ministry to help equip the body of Christ to better reach the world with the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. She also copastor a local assembly of believers- the Lifelong Anointing church with her husband of 31 years.

Dr. Otuno was a pillar of strength and love for her family. She was a devoted spouse to Pastor Godwin Otuno and a nurturing mother to her daughter Deborah and several other children who consider her a motherly figure. Her home was always filled with laughter, joy, and a sense of belonging.

Dr. Otuno was also an active professional and religious community member, volunteering her time and resources through her local church. Her selflessness and generosity knew no bounds, and she was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her legacy of service and compassion will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Dr. Otuno was a praying woman who loved to travel and minister the good news of the gospel to those who entered her share of influence. Her vibrant spirit and zest for life were evident in everything she did, and she left behind a treasure trove of beautiful memories for her loved ones to cherish.

Dr. Jumoke Ruth Otuno will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate her remarkable life and the indelible mark she left on our hearts.

A service to honor and remember Jumoke’s life will be held on Thursday, February 13, and Friday, February 14, at 2011 Saint James Street, Murfreesboro, TN. Dr. Otuno will be laid to rest at the Evergreen Cemetery, 519 Greenland Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hope Foundation in her memory.

Rest in peace, Jumoke. Your light will continue to shine in our hearts forever.