OBITUARY: Julie Simone Slate

With profound sadness, we share the passing of Julie Simone Slate, who departed this life far too soon at the age of 54. Born on October 9, 1970, Julie was a remarkable woman whose strength, compassion, and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her heart was open to all—always ready with a warm smile, a helping hand, and words of encouragement.

Julie was fiercely strong in her beliefs and deeply caring in her actions. She lived with intention, love, and integrity, leaving a legacy built on kindness and connection. To know her was to feel seen, heard, and valued. Her presence brightened lives, and the impact she made will not be forgotten.

Even as her health declined suddenly, Julie met every challenge with unwavering grace and courage. Her devotion to her family and friends remained steadfast through it all.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Nicole and Haley, her loving son-in-law Andrew, and her treasured granddaughters, Elliana and Blair. She also leaves behind her devoted mother Kim, stepfather Lee, her older brother Patrick and younger brother Leon, and her sister Sofia—each of whom will carry her memory in their hearts always. Julie now joins her father, Billy, who passed in 2018.

Julie’s compassion and generosity did not end with her passing. In one final act of love, she gave the greatest gift imaginable—the gift of life. As an organ donor, she offered hope and healing to others in need, turning our sorrow into a living reflection of her selfless spirit and boundless heart.

Julie was a blessing in our lives. As we grieve, we also celebrate the joy she brought to this world. Her light, her love, and her strength will continue to live on through all who knew and loved her.

May she rest peacefully, surrounded forever by the same love she gave so freely.