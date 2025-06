OBITUARY: Julie Planer

Julie Planer, aged 53, passed away on June 4, 2025, in Murfreesboro, TN. Born on September 10, 1971, Julie was known for her intelligence, loving nature, and kindness.

Julie leaves behind her daughter, Emma Goodman; mother, Lorraine Planer Nilsen; aunt, Linda Skaggs; sisters, Jill Lee and Joy (Ed) Ferry; brother, Jamie (Joleen) Hall; nieces, Brittnee Miles, Brylee Lynne, Willoe, and Matilda Hall; and nephews, Bailey Miles and Nolan Ferry.

Julie’s hobbies included reading, watching movies, cheering for her favorite football teams, and spending time with her beloved dog, Georgia.

A service to honor Julie’s life will be held at West Meade Fellowship, 277 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37221, on June 21st at 1pm CT.

