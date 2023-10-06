OBITUARY: Julie Ann Johnson

On the morning of October 2nd, 2023, Julie Ann Johnson, 54, passed away peacefully in her sleep, with loved ones by her side, after a long battle with cancer.

Julie was born on August 13, 1969 in Decatur, GA, daughter to Irma A. Stentz, and one of three siblings.

She was a longtime resident of Rutherford County, where she raised a family with her husband of 31 years, Jeff Johnson; a daughter Brittany Luckie, and a son Corey Johnson.

Julie was proud to serve as an RN for 31 years, and in her final years, she felt compelled to serve as a travel nurse on the frontline of the 2020 global pandemic.

She is preceded in death by her son, Corey Michael Johnson, and her father, Don Michael Stentz.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother Irma A. Stentz; her devoted husband, Jeff Johnson; their daughter, Brittany Luckie (Michael Bubbo); brothers, Steven Byrd and Russell Dowling; sister-in-law, Laurie; nephew, Taylor Dowling (Emily); niece, Abigail Dowling; and the bright light of her life, her beloved grandson, Bryan Baker.

Julie will be fondly remembered for her deep love for her family, unwavering dedication to her patients, and passion for music. She will be missed more than words can express by all those that knew her and loved her.

In accordance with her wishes, Julie will be cremated. A private gathering to honor her memory will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

