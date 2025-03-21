OBITUARY: Julian “Mitch” Mitchum

Julian “Mitch” D. Mitchum, age 87, passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2025. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Mitchum; mother, Elizabeth “Liz” Mitchum; and grandmother, Annie Brunson.

He is survived by his daughter, Kendra McMahan and her husband Larry; grandchildren, Mackenzie McMahan and Bailey McMahan; and several extended family and friends.

Mitch was a United States Air Force Veteran and served his country for over 20 years. He then went on to work for Bridgestone for 22 years and O’Reilly Auto Parts for over 18 years. He loved blues music, working in his shop, and having a cold one while watching the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was known for his tough yet unconditional love and guidance and was most proud of his “girls.” He was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 25, 2025 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with military honors. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.