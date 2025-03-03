OBITUARY: Julia Faye “Judy” Lancaster

Julia “Judy” Faye Lancaster – Age 82 of La Vergne TN. March 1, 2025.

She was a member of Gilroy Church of Christ. Survived by husband, George “Steve” Stephen Lancaster; son, Timothy Arnold (Debra); son, Dennis Arnold; daughter, Christie Arnold; 10 grandchildren; many loving great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, several dear nieces, and nephews, along with other family and friends.

Predeceased by father, Buford Roberts (Mary Lou); brother, Bobby Roberts (Leah); brother, Larry Roberts (Laura); and son, Gregory Arnold.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. by Jim Minor at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment to follow at Mapleview Cemetery, Smyrna, TN. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.

Visitation will be Monday, March 3, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952.

