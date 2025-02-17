OBITUARY: Judy Ruth Handley

Judy Ruth Handley, age 77, of Murfreesboro, passed away on February 15, 2025 at her home.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Judy worked in the cafeteria at Rutherford Hospital.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Mae Swan; husband, Willie Handley; sons, Stephen and Jeffery Warrick; step-son, Billy Handley; and step-daughter, Diane Handley.

She is survived by her son, Charles “Bo” Warrick; step-sons, Larry and Bobby Handley; daughters, Tammy Warrick and Belinda Handley Feagans; step-daughters, Betty Raney and Brenda Handley; and sister, Brenda Warren; 8 grandchildren and 12 step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 28 step-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A Chapel Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

