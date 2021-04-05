Judy Glasscock Reger, age 71 of Christiana, TN passed away on April 3, 2021. She was born in Cherry Point, North Carolina to the late Lathan Ellis Glasscock and Nell Ruth Sanders Glasscock. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Dennis Glasscock, Diana Gravely, and Gary Glasscock; and sister-in-law Lilas Kay (Calvin) Moore.

Mrs. Reger was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from MTSU in social work, and her Master’s from FSU in social work, where she was also Valedictorian of her class. She loved and cherished her time with her family more than anything. She made annual trips to the beach with her family, and spent every Saturday with them in the fall watching football.

Mrs. Reger is survived by her husband of 53 years, Carlos Reger; daughters, Pamela Marie Reger Moore and Rhonda Christine Reger; grandchildren, Nicholas, Samuel, and Jacob (Emily) Moore, and Dillon Reger; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Jack, Vivi, Amira, and Natalie; siblings, Butch (Dale) Glasscock, Steve (Cheryl) Glasscock, Susie (Forrest) Johnson, and Janet Glasscock; sisters-in-law, Linda (Frank) Wetmore, Lucy (Tom) Witner, Linda, and Sandy; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 5, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Reger’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the American Cancer Society.